Foreign security guard seen eating rice with only raw onion and garlic after sending most of his pay to family

THERE is no denying that foreign workers sacrifice a lot when they come to our shores in search for better job opportunities, not only for themselves, but for the sake of their families.

Most times, it is believed they have to tighten their belts and eat whatever is cheap since they only have so much to spend on themselves after paying off their expenses.

Recently, a security guard was spotted eating a simple meal of only white rice with plain water, onion and garlic.

Posted by Facebook page Penang Kini (https://www.facebook.com/penangkini/posts/359390539754848), the post stated that the foreign security guard does not spend “more than RM100” for his meals every month.

“The remainder of his salary is sent to his family back in his home country,” the post said.

However, the individual who submitted the post said that they try to help the security guard whenever they can, buying meals for him every now and then.

Netizens were touched by the security guard’s sacrifice for his family and sent their well-wishes.