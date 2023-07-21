Foreigner jumps on M’sian woman’s car at KL roundabout

A local woman recently went through the traumatising experience of a foreign man harassing her in traffic.
Driving at the Kampung Pandan roundabout in Kuala Lumpur, the woman, Nur Tazliana Musa, said in an Instagram reel that she was driving slowly as she was relying on her phone’s navigation system and also on the roundabout.
In the video, the foreign national was seen climbing her vehicle despite her many protests of persistent honking for him to get off the car.
In an interview with mStar, she said that the foreign national who stopped in front of her car a short distance was when things escalated for the worse.
“When I managed to stop my car, the foreign man did not seem pleased about that.
“He (repeatedly) told me ‘You hit me!’ but I didn’t even hit him, so I just honked at him.
“I panicked when he started climbing on my car,“ she said, remembering the incident.
She added that she could not even reverse her car, worried about the other vehicles behind her.
“I was hoping that the other vehicles near me would honk to scare him off.
“But no one came to help me. I was crying so much that I was shaking.
“I even tried to signal the other cars passing by to help me but nobody came,“ she said.
Things then took a turn for the better when another man, clad in a red shirt, came to her aid and told the man to get off the car.
“Thankfully, there was a man riding a bicycle who saw what was happening earlier. He stopped to help me,“ she added.
The foreigner was adamant to not get off the car and even argued with the other man.
Therefore, the other man took the foreigner by both hands and swiftly removed him from Tazliana’s car and led him to the side of the road so she could drive away quickly.
Tazliana then lodged a police report later on after the incident.