Foreigner jumps on M’sian woman’s car at KL roundabout

A local woman recently went through the traumatising experience of a foreign man harassing her in traffic.

Driving at the Kampung Pandan roundabout in Kuala Lumpur, the woman, Nur Tazliana Musa, said in an Instagram reel that she was driving slowly as she was relying on her phone’s navigation system and also on the roundabout.

In the video, the foreign national was seen climbing her vehicle despite her many protests of persistent honking for him to get off the car.

In an interview with mStar, she said that the foreign national who stopped in front of her car a short distance was when things escalated for the worse.

“When I managed to stop my car, the foreign man did not seem pleased about that.

“He (repeatedly) told me ‘You hit me!’ but I didn’t even hit him, so I just honked at him.

“I panicked when he started climbing on my car,“ she said, remembering the incident.

She added that she could not even reverse her car, worried about the other vehicles behind her.

“I was hoping that the other vehicles near me would honk to scare him off.

“But no one came to help me. I was crying so much that I was shaking.

“I even tried to signal the other cars passing by to help me but nobody came,“ she said.