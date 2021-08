The app named Bersamamu is created by Tong Jing Yen during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in early June and it took him two months to complete it.

In a bid to help others in need, a Form 6 student built an app that helps the rakyat give and receive donations seamlessly. This can range from donating or requesting for food, clothes, baby items, books and more.

What’s great about his app is that it’s designed with the user in mind. Users can search and filter the results using categories and subcategories such as locations, and the different states and districts in Malaysia. The app also makes making donation requests easy.

“For example, you can donate or request for ready-to-eat food, instant food, clothing, electronics, babies and kids items, books and stationery, and home appliances, among other things,“ Tong said.

“When it comes to location, this app allows you to filter the results by state and district. People can easily get help from or provide help to their local community especially during lockdown when movement is restricted,” he added.

Instead of showing entries as pins on a map, the app has an in-text format, similar to how we conduct search queries on Google. This makes it convenient for users to view multiple entries easily and only tap into it for more information.

The app is still improving and Tong plans to add visual cues such as emojis and colours to make it easier to differentiate between categories soon. Other improvements he plans to include are letting users filter by postcode and report inappropriate posts.

So far, he’s doing all the post vetting himself before it’s displayed on the app. The process takes up to two days before the posts are visible on the app.

Despite the benefits and the convenience of the app, he cautions everyone to stay cautious regarding online scams and reminds users not to send money online. He recommends they meet up in safe locations and ask for proof where necessary.

How to register?

Registering to use the app is pretty straightforward.

First, you need to sign-in with your Google account. Next, you’ll need to enter your name and district of residence.

Once you’re in the app’s homepage, you can view the donations and requests, and filter the categories.