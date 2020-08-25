Former AOA member Mina takes legal action against malicious netizen

After years of bullying, former AOA member Mina has taken legal action a malicious commenter. Mina’s agency, Woori Actors, has filed for civil charges on August 24 against a malicious commenter.

According to the official statement, the law firm Hyun Jae (lawyer Kim Ga Ram) has filed for civil lawsuit against a user of the online community dcinside.com (DC Inside) who has defamed Kwon Mina on DC Inside’s AOA gallery, [Online community] Nate Pann and more.

“We are taking legal action against a user of [online community] DC Inside who is defaming Kwon Mina. We have filed a civil lawsuit against one user who defamed Kwon Mina in a post, and we plan to take legal action against other users in order,” said Woori Actors.

They also made note to say that the case is not related to Kwon Mina’s former agency FNC Entertainment.

The official announcement also stated, “Recently, in addition to simply criticizing Kwon Mina on DC Inside, the user has created an open chat room on KakaoTalk to create public criticism against Kwon Mina, to discuss ways to effectively attack her, and more. They are currently in the act of killing her character in a way that is hard to even describe.”

In July, Mina has shared a series of posts which revealed former member Jimin for being a bully for several years. Jimin has since issued a written apology and later left the group.

Since then, Mina has continued to speak up about her relationship with the other AOA members and her frustrations from trying to receive a sincere apology from the AOA members and FNC Entertainment.

CW: Self-harm

In early August, Mina posted on Instagram showing her cut wrist and a worrying message. Woori Actors reported that Mina was being treated at the hospital. The singer has since written an apology after her hospital discharge and deleted her Instagram account. Currently, she’s taking the time to focus on her treatment and recovery.