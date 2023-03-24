Former DJ wakes up to discover RM99 million missing from his bank account

WE have now heard several stories about people losing their hard-earned money in a blink of an eye due to the increase in frauds and robberies.

Recently, a former local DJ discovered that he had ‘lost’ more than RM99 million from his bank account while traveling to Paris, France, China Press reports.

DJ Luke claimed in a since-deleted Facebook post that he was sound sleeping when the bank called at 5:18 am, foreign time.

“When I woke up and checked my bank account, I discovered that I had ‘lost’ more than RM90 million. There weren’t any details provided on the transaction record, and suddenly this huge deficit is shown (on my account).”

DJ Luke also reportedly complained about his inability to get in touch with anyone at the bank and stated that he would have to devise a different strategy to make up for his losses.

Fortunately, he was able to get a hold of a bank manager, who was very helpful in assisting him.

“He (Bank manager) was very patient in explaining the procedures to me and did everything he could to help me.”

It is unknown now if the issue has been resolved, but a deficit of RM99 million appearing out of nowhere sounds absolutely terrifying.