Former employee returns stolen money to store owner with handwritten apology note

A convenience store owner in Perak had the surprise of his life when a former employee apologised for his past actions.

Shahhul Hamed Sanudin, owner of MY Station convenience store in Meru Raya, shared on his Facebook page how a former employee returned money he had taken from the cash register along with a handwritten apology note.

“Assalamualaikum Boss Hamid, I was previously an employee here and had taken money from the cash register.

“Now, I would like to return the money and apologise for my past behaviour,” the note read.

Along with a photo of the handwritten apology, Shahhul shared a couple of RM 50 notes and thanked the former employee.

“Thank you and hope you are blessed in abundance. Don’t do it anymore.”

We really admire the former employee for being honest with his past and making it right. It’s not easy to confess one’s past mistakes. Kudos!