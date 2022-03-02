Former Miss Ukraine not joining military after all

One of the viral images to come out from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine was an image of a former Miss Ukraine holding a gun.

Anastasiia Lenna, who represented her country in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest, was said to be one of many ordinary Ukrainians who had taken up arms in defense of her homeland.

The photo of her holding the gun was posted to her Instagram account on Feb 22, 2022 and immediately went viral, receiving more than 141,660 likes and over 7,773 comments.

However, Lenna later posted a video clip with the caption: “I AM NOT A MILITARY, JUST A HUMAN (sic).”

The contradictory caption made people wonder if they had mistook the whole situation.

In her post, Lenna explained that she is just a normal human being like everyone else, and that the ‘gun’ was in fact an airsoft gun, and that she has been an avid airsoft player for years, and had not in fact joined the local civilian militia.

She also explained that all her pictures in her social media account were meant to inspire people. She further shared about her how life changed overnight.

“I had a normal life just on Wednesday like millions of people. I don’t do propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine – strong confident and powerful,” she stated.

She added that she appreciates all the attention and support to her country and the people of Ukraine. “We fight every day against Russian aggression,” said Lenna.