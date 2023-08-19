Former skincare centre employee claims HR did not pay her final month’s salary months after resignation

A former employee of an skincare centre located in Subang Jaya recently exposed their allegedly underhanded practice of not paying her full salary including commission months after her resignation.

Jess Chew shared in an Instagram story earlier and then on Facebook, alleging that the company had not paid her salary from May since June, based on a screenshot of her message with the human resource (HR) department.

“I need to know when you will hand over my basic salary since I have already returned my unifom in May. Otherwise, I will visit the branch outlet and complain about this.

“The money should have been paid in June,” Jess told the human resource department in her message.

Later on, Jess told the HR department that she will take the matter up to the Department of Labour and file a complaint regarding their months-long delay in paying her salary.

“I will not wait for you to check since I have waited for my pay for months after my resignation,” she added.

The HR representative responded in less than 20 minutes that since the company policy has a “cut-off date for processing the payment”, Jess can only receive her basic salary on September 5, due to the company supposedly receiving her form for her uniform return last month.