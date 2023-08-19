Former skincare centre employee claims HR did not pay her final month’s salary months after resignation

A former employee of an skincare centre located in Subang Jaya recently exposed their allegedly underhanded practice of not paying her full salary including commission months after her resignation.
Jess Chew shared in an Instagram story earlier and then on Facebook, alleging that the company had not paid her salary from May since June, based on a screenshot of her message with the human resource (HR) department.
“I need to know when you will hand over my basic salary since I have already returned my unifom in May. Otherwise, I will visit the branch outlet and complain about this.
“The money should have been paid in June,” Jess told the human resource department in her message.
Later on, Jess told the HR department that she will take the matter up to the Department of Labour and file a complaint regarding their months-long delay in paying her salary.
“I will not wait for you to check since I have waited for my pay for months after my resignation,” she added.
The HR representative responded in less than 20 minutes that since the company policy has a “cut-off date for processing the payment”, Jess can only receive her basic salary on September 5, due to the company supposedly receiving her form for her uniform return last month.
Since her post on Instagram, several former employees reached out to Jess and confirmed facing a similar experience with the well-known skincare centre’s HR department.
“I can tell you that HR treats those who have resigned in a similar manner,” a former employee said, responding to Jess’s Instagram story.
Jess was understandably shocked at the responses received by the company’s former employees, remarking that she would not have known about the “ugly side of HR” after leaving.
“Big company and good boss but unfortunately, we have employees who create problems,“ she lamented.
Not only that, World of Buzz reported that she had received her basic salary as of August 17 however, she had not received her commission, which HR told her it may be handed to her in three months time, allegedly due to her not signing an agreement.
This had perplexed the young woman as she was not informed of any agreement, following her resignation from the skincare centre months ago.
“I’m not even a staff there anymore. My offer letter stated that commission will be given in six months but did not specify anything about signing an agreement,” Jess said.