Former student reconnects with teacher to express gratitude for life-changing act

A former student expressed her gratitude towards her secondary school chemistry teacher for being instrumental in furthering her studies at university.

The woman, Norasiah Jamil, posted on Facebook saying that she wanted to meet her form five chemistry teacher from her secondary school days in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Alor Akar in Kuantan.

“Until today, I am still searching for her. My teacher’s name is Pak Lin Haw and she was my chemistry teacher in form five.

“She taught me at SMK Alor Akar, Kuantan, in 1987 during my SPM years,” Norasiah explained in her post.

She added that she was grateful to her teacher because she was supportive of her decision to pursue her higher education at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) but since Norasiah’s family was financially strapped at the time, she wanted to stop pursuing her higher studies despite being offered a place.

“She was willing to pay for my registration fees to enroll in UTM in 1988 with her money and the Parent Teacher Association (PIBG) funds as well,” Norasiah explained.

Norasiah did not have to wait long to see her teacher again as she posted another update that she finally managed to find her.

“She has been found. Thank you to all my friends who have sent many WhatsApp messages from Kuantan to the UK.

“She touched my heart with her kindness. That I will always remember as long as I live. To her, it may have been a small thing but to me, it was a life-changing action,” she concluded in her update.