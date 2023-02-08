Free-loader boyfriend gets enraged after girlfriend says ‘No’ to demands

Oh, my goodness, haven’t we all experienced situations where there is a fine line between being dumb and being compassionate. Hence, what would you do if your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend contacted you again to ask for financial support?

A Malaysian woman recently vented her frustrations about ‘returning gifts’ after getting an unexpected text from an ex-boyfriend.

She gently declined his proposal, but her ex, with whom she had not communicated in a long time, did not take her response well.

She pondered, “Break up = returning gifts?” While he was reminding her of all the presents he got for her, she abruptly blocked him, refusing to debate and continue the conversation.

Despite the fact that the chat ended, she still couldn’t help but wonder whether people actually do give things back to ex-lovers after a breakup.

Stating that she would no longer be able to accept gifts if they had to be given back after each breakup.

Additionally, many netizen’s sided with the woman, declaring that her ex-boyfriend was the problem and the reason she was overthinking.

Helping your partner out will always be the right thing to do as a woman, but if a man were to request that you return things, he might as well be called a man-child than your significant other.

Who do you think is correct in this situation? Let us know below.