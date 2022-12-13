Frustrated girlfriend ponders on leaving boyfriend due to career choice

A YOUNG woman shared that she was pondering on leaving her boyfriend due to his choice of career after his studies.

A woman posted her sentiments on Taiwanese social media platform Dcard where she said that she had an argument with her boyfriend after he told her that he wants to work in a convenience store until he retires.

“I just want to work in a convenience store and play mobile games for the rest of my life,” her boyfriend said.

She told her friends however they do not believe her and thought that he was joking but she said she knows that he means it due to how frequently he spends time playing his mobile games as well.

“He plays his mobile games frequently and on occasion would ask me why I don’t spend time with him,” she added.

Her boyfriend had also asked her why she does not want a ‘simple’ lifestyle and she feels frustrated as she believes that even a simple life still needs adequate funds and she does not want to constantly fret over how much money is left to sustain herself.

“He would often question me as to why I want to trouble myself and isn’t a simple life enough for me,” she said.

She concluded the post by saying that she and her boyfriend get along well most of the time and that she does not know whether to leave or stay in the relationship.