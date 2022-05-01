Frustrated Myvi driver powered through toll booth after RFID malfunction

RADIO Frequency Identification (RFID) technology has been available to Malaysians for some time, but most of us would agree that there is still a lot to be done.

A video of a Myvi driver who had enough of the technology recently went viral on social media.

The incident is thought to have occurred at the Cheras-Kajang toll booth, where the Myvi driver assumed it was simply another day at the toll booth until the defective RFID detecting device stopped him.

The irritated driver can repeatedly be seen reversing and forwarding his vehicle before pushing on the accelerator and speeding through the booth, removing its boom barrier.

Netizens quickly pointed out how relatable the driver’s actions were when dealing with RFID issues in the comments section.