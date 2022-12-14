Furious wife discovers mother in law’s higher allowance

FINANCES in marriage need to be treated with respect and place clear boundaries as well as being transparent to avoid future mishaps, especially on the topic of allowances.

China Press reported that a young woman recently shared her experience on a Facebook page where she found out that her mother-in-law gets a higher allowance of RM 7,000 in contrast to her meager RM 700.

The young woman has been married for three years already and is a housewife. She added that her husband’s mother oversees his finances and his bank booklet is in her custody.

“We’ve been married for over 3 years and recently he told me that his mother would get $50,000TWD (RM 7,158) monthly while I only get $5,000TWD (RM715).

“He told me that even his bank booklet is kept by my mother-in-law, and I truly feel like I’m in disbelief,” she said in her post.

The husband’s reason for handing such a large sum of money to his mother is due to a rule she made that will supposedly help him save up his money.

She is upset by this whole ordeal as her husband expects her to spend her allowance on her baby’s things. He also asked her to be considerate towards his mother.

“He said he has to continue giving $50,000TWD to his mother while I get $5,000TWD as our monthly allowance and baby expenses will have to be covered by me.

“What am I to him? Is this what marriage is like? Or was I scammed? Am I just a machine to ‘produce’ babies?,” she lamented at the end of the post.