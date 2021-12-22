Furry serenity

THERE are many reasons to love cats. Not only are they adorable creatures, but their nonchalant approach to life can sometimes be endearing to witness. Take this cat in Singapore for example.

Facebook user Veronica JL Ng was left in disbelief when she found her community cat lying on the ground. The cat, named Precious, was lying still with leaves surrounding it, which made Veronica initially assume it was dead.

“Fortunately, he moved!” she wrote in her lengthy post. According to her, two kids had placed the leaves around Precious, supposedly to protect him from the cold.

“They make a house which is the leaves around Mr. Kitty and blanket to keep him from the cold which is the leaves on him (sic).”