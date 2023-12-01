‘Game over’: Tourist’s drone crashed into Merdeka 118 tower due to poor connection

THE MERDEKA 118 tower has been hitting headlines lately but not for a good reason. Several thrill-seekers and skyscraper enthusiasts from across the globe have been attracted to this latest piece of Malaysian architecture, climbing it illegally to .

A tourist from China had his drone crash while documenting the height of the Merdeka 118 tower.

The viral video was initially posted on Bilibili, China’s equivalent to YouTube and then a shorter version of one minute, later to a Reddit forum. The tourist claimed to film the video to show how tall the skyscraper is.

The video had depicted the drone flying towards the building with the tourist briskly walking while the drone is seen flying straight ahead to the building without any control, due to a failed connection while maneuvering it.

“Game over. The drone is going to be destroyed,” he said in a pained voice.

Due to its poor signal, the drone could not be remotely controlled safely and it collided into the building.

“Oh, I’m a real pig. It’s over, it’s over. I can’t connect to my drone,“ he added as his drone descends to the ground.

Malaysians in the Reddit forum were not pleased with the tourist’s actions.

“Irresponsible drone pilot. Should not be flying at that height over public places (with people underneath). These are one of the reasons why other drone pilots get a bad reputation,” a netizen commented.

“That is way beyond the allowed height (400ft) to operate a drone. This is very much a breach of law and goes against the CAAM,” another netizen pointed out.