THE role of online gaming as a source of entertainment has been even more pronounced since the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

However, there’s no denying that having an online presence can also be a threat to teenagers who are vulnerable to con artists who try and manipulate them.

A 25-year-old Malaysian Twitch streamer has been accused of grooming teenagers who have interest in gaming by using his platform in online game streaming.

Speaking to World of Buzz, one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl documented the torment she endured from months of emotional abuse, and sexual advances from the perpetrator, whom she has looked up to as an older brother and mentor.

A friend of the victim who is also a Twitch streamer, said the perpetrator charmed his victims by using his funny elder brother persona, and giving them false assurances to help them in gaining more audience in streaming.

According to him, the perpetrator approaches his victims and convinces them to open up to him with friendly “banter”, which then involves sexual slurs.

He also uses his knowledge and abilities as a Twitch streamer to gain their trust, which also helped the victim improve her performance in Twitch streaming.

The perpetrator allegedly targeted two girls from the group, but he then chose to focus on the victim and started to message her privately.

The victim who failed to realise what was happening, developed feelings for him and he eventually used this a bait to convince her to post photos of herself for him.

The picture requests which were innocuous at first turned explicit when he started to ask for photos of her in her underwear and her nudes.

The predator would also demand the girl to pose for lewd photographs and would allegedly manipulate them by using guilt.

He would guilt trip the girl by saying that he is depressed and her sending him explicit photos can actually help him cope.

He would also attack her with harsh words if she refused his advances.

He also lied to her saying that his housemates tested positive for Covid-19, further convincing the victim to send more nude pictures of herself.

They got into a relationship where she helped him moderate his channel before realising how toxic the situation she was in and decided to break things off with him.

The victim’s friend helped file a report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) regarding the perpetrator’s alleged sexual misdeed and is currently waiting on a verdict to proceed with legal action.

Note: The victim is only 17 years of age and can be easily manipulated hence it is never right to bash the victim. Plus, it is never the victim’s fault.