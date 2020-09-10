Genius document camera hack using CD useful for online classes

With everyone being safer at home, teachers have no choice but to hold online classes instead for their students.

Both teachers and students have to deal with spotty wifi, uncomfortable learning spaces and even navigating the several apps such as video calling platforms.

Safe to say, nothing beats the old school whiteboard and marker pens to make learning easier.

Fortunately, Facebook user Carmen Castrejon shared a simple hack to create a mini document camera which comes in handy during online classes.

All we need to create the special tool is a blank CD, a pencil, cellophane tape and a coin. First, tape the pencil to the back of the laptop cover so it can hold the CD.