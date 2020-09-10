SEARCH
Genius document camera hack using CD useful for online classes

10 Sep 2020 / 02:48 H.
With everyone being safer at home, teachers have no choice but to hold online classes instead for their students.

Both teachers and students have to deal with spotty wifi, uncomfortable learning spaces and even navigating the several apps such as video calling platforms.

Safe to say, nothing beats the old school whiteboard and marker pens to make learning easier.

Fortunately, Facebook user Carmen Castrejon shared a simple hack to create a mini document camera which comes in handy during online classes.

All we need to create the special tool is a blank CD, a pencil, cellophane tape and a coin. First, tape the pencil to the back of the laptop cover so it can hold the CD.

Tape the pencil to the back of the laptop cover.
The coin is used to balance and weigh the CD down towards the keyboard.

This is so the CD can reflect anything that you’ve placed on the keyboard to the camera such as a notepad demonstrating a solution to a Math problem.

The coin weighs the CD downwards so the CD can reflect what’s on the keyboard to the camera
When you want your students to look at you again, you just need to lift off the CD.

It’s a handy trick and especially helpful to students who are visual learners.

