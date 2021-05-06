Get the first-look at Game of Thrones prequel ‘House of The Dragon’

Fans get to travel back in time and witness the events leading up to what happened in Game of Thrones in the upcoming drama series House of The Dragon next year. To tide fans’ excitement over, HBO has released the first official images of House of The Dragon. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is takes viewers 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones. As hinted by the title, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen. The series recently began production and will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO GO in 2022.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra and Matt Smith as Princess Rhaenyra’s brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen

Actress Emma D’Arcy plays the titular role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen who is the king’s first-born child. Princess Rhaenyra is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything... but she was not born a man.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Belaryon aka The Sea Snake

Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake. He’s the Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As The Sea Snake, the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Alicent’s father, Otto Hightower