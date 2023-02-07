“Ghostbusters” hired by property agent debunk paranormal activity in auctioned bungalow

WHEN buying property, a lot of us always take precautions to cleanse the space from any negative energies.

But if a certain property has a disturbing history, many would rather not purchase it to avoid unnecessary trouble.

One property agent had taken measures to ensure a bungalow being auctioned at RM1.41 million located in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Selangor had no signs of paranormal activity despite the eerie history behind it.

Facebook page KL Selangor Lelong Properties recently uploaded a post sharing that a paranormal research team was hired to inspect if the semi-D has any supernatural entities present.

A certificate was even presented to verify that the semi-D had no paranormal activity.

Before this, it was known that the previous owner of the property had committed suicide in August 2021.

In the post, it was confirmed by the paranormal experts on June 1 that they “could not find any paranormal activity in this compound”.

“The suicide of the last owner on August 15 2021 in the premises has apparently left no major signs of ghostly activities at the time of observation (30/05/2023, 2100-2400),“ the certificate added.

In their preliminary investigation, they explained that certain unusual incidents that have occurred may have a logical reasoning behind it.

“The flickering lights observed -- may be due to faulty cables.

“The doors opening and closing may be due to wind currents. The eerie sounds might just be some wild animals,“ the certificate claimed.

But that is not all, the paranormal experts added that they might conduct further investigation into the semi-D by setting up a “small laboratory” and prolong their observation for 15 days at the location.

Meanwhile, the Facebook page administrator commented that the investigation was not a scam nor hoax, revealing the paranormal experts’ take.

Even with this great effort taken to ensure zero paranormal activity in the semi-D, many netizens were skeptical and were even amused about the whole situation.