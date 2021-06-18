GI Joe reboot explores Snake Eyes’ origin

View the 6 comic book character pieces in the Youtube list above. Snake Eyes has been a fan favourite character ever since he debuted in Hasbro’s GI Joe toyline. The mysterious character who doesn’t speak intrigued young and old fans for decades. There have been various canon backstories to explain the reason why the masked soldier with a katana blade remains silent. In the upcoming GI Joe reboot, the filmmakers attempt to tell their own Snake Eyes origin story, set prior to him joining the Joes.





Portraying the titular character in Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins is Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) while Andrew Koji (Warrior) will portray Storm Shadow, a member of the Arashikage ninja clan. “Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes, their brotherhood/relationship is one of the most famous in the GI Joe lore,” said Golding. “They have such an interesting, forever-wavering relationship of hate and love. They love each other as brothers because they’ve been through the same thing.” After saving the Arashikage’s heir apparent, Snake Eyes is taken to Japan to train and he learns the ways of the ninja warrior. However, Snake Eyes’ honour and allegiances will be tested when details from his past are revealed.

Swipe to see the Baroness, Akiko and Scarlett posters





Fortunately for Golding, he was always the first choice on the list of actors to play Snake Eyes. The showrunners were looking for someone with both machismo and physicality who could also bring out the vulnerable side of the character. “What I have learned over doing many, many, many action pictures is you can teach people action if they’re athletic,” said producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who’s worked on Transformers, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Salt and American Assassin. “Henry had it and also had the drive to do it, which was important to us because we’re trying to do something with the G.I. Joe franchise which hasn’t been done,” he added. Rounding up the cast is Ursula Corbrero as Baroness (Money Heist), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais (Wu Assassins) as Hard Master.