Glue-sniffing woman steals car, crashes into other vehicles

LAST week, a woman caused chaos on the streets of Kuala Lumpur, even instigating a brief car chase, as seen in a video clip uploaded by Twitter user @ptryhmzh.
According to the user, the person recording the video was her sister.
“My sister was on her way (to deliver some goods). This white Honda (attempted to crash through) everybody to get through,” she said, thanking the man that threw a rock to smash the window on the driver’s side.
She also explained that the car was stolen.
The incident reportedly took place in Setapak.
After that video went viral across Twitter and TikTok, another video earlier in the day of the same woman surfaced.
In a video originally uploaded on TikTok by @capt_mi3zat, the woman was caught sniffing glue on the bus that he was driving. Early attempts to get her to disembark from the bus were in vain, according to the in-video captions.
According to the owner of the stolen Honda City in a now deleted TikTok video, the woman had apparently carjacked their vehicle at a petrol station when the owner and his wife left the car to go to the restrooms.
They had stopped their car without turning off the engine and taking the keys with them.
After the car was forcibly stopped by the public and the woman dragged out of it, she was last seen in multiple videos and pictures being surrounded by around ten to 20 people at a roadside.
The woman was then taken into custody by police. Further investigation by the police revealed she had 14 previous records related to criminal and drug cases.