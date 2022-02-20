Glue-sniffing woman steals car, crashes into other vehicles

LAST week, a woman caused chaos on the streets of Kuala Lumpur, even instigating a brief car chase, as seen in a video clip uploaded by Twitter user @ptryhmzh.

According to the user, the person recording the video was her sister.

“My sister was on her way (to deliver some goods). This white Honda (attempted to crash through) everybody to get through,” she said, thanking the man that threw a rock to smash the window on the driver’s side.

She also explained that the car was stolen.

The incident reportedly took place in Setapak.

After that video went viral across Twitter and TikTok, another video earlier in the day of the same woman surfaced.