Golden retriever gets cute mugshot taken

THE Lumphini Police in Bangkok recently wrote an unusual post on their Facebook page that touched many people's hearts.

The post was about a female Golden Retriever who had been discovered underneath a condominium building and been taken to a police station. This resulted in Lumpini police putting out a search for its owner.

The post includes details of the dog's antics while in the police station, as well as its ‘mugshots’, which included details such as “Name: Golden Retriever, Charge: Getting lost.”

The puppy was fed and given a comfy spot to sleep while waiting for its owner to arrive.

The next day, its owner arrived to pick up their dog, and the police shared images of the dog reuniting with its owner.

Well, let's hope the puppy learnt its lesson and doesn't do it again!