Government to lower delivery rider age limit from 21 to 18

THE government is set to lower the age limit for delivery riders from 21 to 18, Free Malaysia Today has reported.

Wee reportedly said that the amendment will be tabled at the next Parliament sitting, which is set to commence on 18 July. “This will allow younger Malaysians to earn extra income or possibly consider a career in the gig economy,” said the minister.

Last month, the reopening of Malaysia’s economy following previous pandemic-driven lockdowns and the related restrictions had seen a decline in the number of motorcycle e-hailing delivery riders, where up to 25% of riders have reportedly left the segment.

Many riders have gone back to their old jobs as the country’s economic activities have resumed, Malaysian E-Hailing Riders’ Association (Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia) vice president Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani said at the time, while riders themselves reported a decline in orders, especially during off-peak hours.