Govt servant faces bankruptcy after taking loan on parent’s request for home renovations

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT is not only about saving for emergencies, but also about setting limits and being firm when it comes to excessive spending and providing financial assistance to others that may negatively impact one’s finances.

An anonymous person recently submitted their post, now deleted at the time of writing and reuploaded on Twitter, for help on the Facebook group Muflis Bankrupt di Malaysia, after receiving a message saying a notice of bankruptcy had been filed against them in court recently.

The government servant’s choice to apply for a RM200,000 loan was at the hands of their parents, who wanted them to apply for the loan.

“I applied for the loan because my parents asked me to do so for renovating the house since I am working as a government servant.

“Now the responsibility to pay back the loan lies upon my shoulders,” they said, then went on to ask what will happen after being declared bankrupt.

The anonymous person added that the loan was used to add more bedrooms and a porch.

They also inquired about the consequences of being declared bankrupt and expressed concern about the potential auction of their second-hand car, which was purchased for RM30,000, and the possibility of their bank card being frozen.

The unfortunate person further elaborated on their situation in the comments section of the post stating that their parents are aware of their financial predicament but simply told them that it was their duty.

“If I do not help my parents, they will not acknowledge me as their child and I will be labelled as being ungrateful for not returning the favour for taking care of me when I was young,” they explained.