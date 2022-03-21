Grab rider turns out to have aeroplane engineering degree

SOCIAL media, despite being a useful tool and platform, it is often misused by so-called “keyboard warriors”, and in Malaysia, these people are known for kecam-ing (calling others out). In the greater world, it is also known as cancel culture.

Often times, the people who are kecam-ed are lowlifes, sexual predators, misogynists, or just people who are detrimental to society in general. But sometimes, it is targeted toward innocent people.

Most recently, a Grab rider posted a video on TikTok under the username @zmaly07, with the caption: “Things will be hard at first, but the easy parts will come later.

The user recorded himself in riding in the rain, with the signature green overall Grab riders are known for, as he says: “It’s not easy to have things easy. So during hard times, we have to be patient first”.

Malaysian TikTok users being their usual annoying selves, proceeded to kecam the hardworking rider, with the comment at the top (comments are sorted by engagement) saying: “That’s what happens. When people were studying before, you were playing. Now that times are hard, you’re fishing for sympathy”.