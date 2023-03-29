Grandmother unknowingly prays to Ultraman after granddaughter’s blasphemous prank

FAMILY members playing pranks on one another can be a memorable experience, depending on how far it went.

A young woman’s blasphemous prank got her in a bit of trouble as she sneakily swapped her grandmother’s Guanyin portrait with a picture of iconic fictional character, Ultraman.

The grandmother had not noticed the rather obvious change in feature and continued praying to the Ultraman portrait for a month.

The elderly woman’s reaction upon finding out the blasphemous prank went viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo, garnering over 7,300 likes at the time of writing.

In the short clip, the grandmother was seen reprimanding her granddaughter in Hokkien for her cheeky act, saying she wanted to “vomit blood” because of it.

Another older woman in the clip was shown in stitches, laughing at the amusing situation while the granddaughter was seen sheepishly laughing. Their amused reaction caused the grandma to scold both of them, saying, “I am going to be angered to death by you all!”

Even with the older matriarch’s anger towards the prank, both mother and daughter could not help but dissolve into fits of laughter at her reaction but at the end of the video, the grandmother can be seen cracking a tiny smile.

Netizens, on the other hand, expressed their displeasure of the goddess Guanyin being disrespected for a silly prank while others noticed the grandmother’s tiny smile at the end of the video.