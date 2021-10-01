$!Grimes plans to rebound with ‘lesbian space commune’ following Elon Musk split

SPACEX founder Elon Musk dropped a bombshell when he revealed that he and Grimes have “semi-separated” on Sept 24, during an exclusive interview with Hollywood gossip newspaper Page Six.
“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said while Grimes sat in the other room.
“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”
Despite the split, both are continuing to co-parent their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.
Since the announcement, Grimes also made an announcement of her own. According to Page Six, Grimes joked that she plans to rebound from Elon Musk by helping to set up a lesbian space commune on one of Jupiter’s moons, Europa.
“I’ll be colonising Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune,” she wrote in an email to Page Six.
For context, NASA awarded Musk’s company SpaceX a US$178 million (RM745 million) contract for its mission to Europa in July this year.