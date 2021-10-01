$!Grimes plans to rebound with ‘lesbian space commune’ following Elon Musk split

SPACEX founder Elon Musk dropped a bombshell when he revealed that he and Grimes have “semi-separated” on Sept 24, during an exclusive interview with Hollywood gossip newspaper Page Six.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said while Grimes sat in the other room.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Despite the split, both are continuing to co-parent their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.