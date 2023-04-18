Grocery stall seeks customer who bought bag of borax instead of salt

A GROCERY STALL located in Jenjarom is looking for a customer who mistakenly sold a bag of borax instead of the intended bag of salt.

The stall owner had noticed that a packet of borax had been missing from their warehouse, and after asking around, they discovered that the package had been sold to a customer who wanted to buy salt.

Worried for the customer as borax can cause food poisoning when ingested, the business immediately posted on their Facebook page on April 15, alerting everyone in hopes of the customer reaching out to them.

“Please inform your neighbors and friends that if anyone went to the Pasar Pagi in Jenjarom to buy groceries this morning (15/4/23), and bought salt from the grocery stall, please be aware that you may have purchased the wrong thing.

“Just now, we found out that a package of borax was missing from our warehouse. After asking around, we found out that our worker mistakenly took it and sold it as salt,” the grocer said.

They have also lodged a police report and plan to distribute flyers around the area. If the customer does not show up, they will make another report.

“We also asked a lot of customers who came to the market this morning and got nothing,” the stall owner added.