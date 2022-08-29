Groom killed by lightning strike while posing for wedding photos

A MAN has been killed by a lightning strike while posing for pre-wedding photos with his fiance during a thunderstorm at a popular scenic spot in southwestern China.

According to a statement by the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Management Committee in Lijiang, Yunnan province, the man was hit by a lightning bolt on Wednesday at Spruce Meadow, a popular tourist spot famous for its grasslands and snow-capped mountain backdrop.

Local emergency services soon arrived at the scene and took the man, to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

People who were standing close to the victim were unhurt, a tour manager who was present told media.