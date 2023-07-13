Group of female motorcyclists spotted performing dangerous stunts, speeding in traffic

DESPITE the tough crackdowns and devastating accidents on the road, the ‘mat rempit’ groups can never seem to realise that their actions can lead to dangerously fatal consequences not only for themselves but for other road users.

A short clip shared on social media platform Xiaohongshu showed the errant motorcyclists in action, whizzing around in traffic and performing dangerous stunts.

However, what caught the eye of netizens online was that the daredevil motorcyclists were actually women, thereby dubbing the thrill-seeking women as ‘Superwomen’ which is a twist to the name ‘Superman’ given to the male motorcyclists.

The post also claimed that Malaysia was home to the most illegal motorcycle racers in the world. Not only that, it said that the ladies were weaving through traffic at a risky speed of 140 kilometres per hour.