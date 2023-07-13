Group of female motorcyclists spotted performing dangerous stunts, speeding in traffic

DESPITE the tough crackdowns and devastating accidents on the road, the ‘mat rempit’ groups can never seem to realise that their actions can lead to dangerously fatal consequences not only for themselves but for other road users.
A short clip shared on social media platform Xiaohongshu showed the errant motorcyclists in action, whizzing around in traffic and performing dangerous stunts.
However, what caught the eye of netizens online was that the daredevil motorcyclists were actually women, thereby dubbing the thrill-seeking women as ‘Superwomen’ which is a twist to the name ‘Superman’ given to the male motorcyclists.
The post also claimed that Malaysia was home to the most illegal motorcycle racers in the world. Not only that, it said that the ladies were weaving through traffic at a risky speed of 140 kilometres per hour.
According to World of Buzz, the person who posted the viral video said that the incident took place at the ‘North-South Expressway heading to Ipoh.’
The man also mentioned that there were apparently more than one or two of the female motorcyclists but he was unsure of how many as he lost count.
“They were really fast and skilled, just like professional racers,” he recalled.
Not only that, a Facebook post by Info Kemalangan Jalan Raya & Isu Semasa showed the gang of female motorcyclists each receiving multiple summons by the police in Perak but instead of displaying shame, they seemed ‘proud’ of their ‘punishment’ by the law.