Hacked by CaptainSmok3r, Malaysian Immigration Department site ‘down for maintenance’

HAS anyone else noticed the Immigration Department of Malaysia’s website is inaccessible? Well, who would have thought that JIM could also be a victim of cyber hacking?

CaptainSmok3r, whoever they are, is now responsible for hacking the website of the Malaysian Immigration Department and has since assured everyone that they are only doing it “for fun.”

The hacker left everyone with a rather strange expression, penned in Persian, and pointed out how much fun they were having.

“To health, the rule that he taught, if you are single, you are higher than the king.”

Who knows what the hacker was talking about?

On a positive note, Immigration Malaysia announced on Twitter that their website is currently being maintained and has released a statement saying:

“The Malaysian Immigration Department’s website is undergoing repair. Please be aware that the website for the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), located at http://imi.gov.my, is currently being updated.

Although this came as a surprise, we sincerely hope they are able to restore their website as soon as possible!