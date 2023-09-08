Have the best Jalur Gemilang display? You might just win rewards worth RM3,000

AUGUST is here and this can only mean one thing, Malaysia’s National Day is almost here!

And in conjunction with the national month, the Melaka state information department (Japen) is offering rewards worth RM3,000 through the Anugerah Semarak Gemilang to individuals and organisations in the state with the best Jalur Gemilang display at their respective homes or buildings.

According to Bernama, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh explained that the award which was organised by the Malacca Information Department was to encourage more people to fly the Jalur Gemilang flag throughout the national month.

“At the same time, we will ask the local authorities (PBT) to use a more proactive approach to encourage all building or house owners in their respective areas to fly the Jalur Gemilang.

“This is a sign of our love for the country, the aspiration to produce the Madani Malaysia generation under one roof of unity,” he added.