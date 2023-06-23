Having spent RM 59K, wholesome granny passed her driving test after a whole 5 years of studying

A grandmother in South Korea by the name of Cha Sa-soon spent 59,000 ringgit and 960 attempts to pass the driver’s licence exam 13 years ago.

According to the British news outlet “Daily Mail,“ this Korean grandmother resides in a small community on the edge of a mountain and often travels around with public transport.

She used to be really jealous of those who could drive, but she couldn’t really find the time to take driving lessons as she had young children at home and a demanding profession, up till the passing of her late husband.

Grandma’s driving test process, however, was not straightforward. At the age of 69, she started a five-year driving test in April 2005. She could read, but she didn’t know what the words “regulations” and “emergency lights” meant in most business contexts.

She ultimately succeeded in passing the test on the 960th try, despite this being her second attempt. The second phase of the road test was then introduced. Fortunately, granny only failed the road test ten times and was able to get her licence on May 2010.

She had always wanted to take a driving test, therefore receiving her driving licence made her extremely happy.

Even the driving school’s instructor expressed relief, saying that even though many people had encouraged grandma not to take the test, she had been so motivated that she had continued to attend every day despite her multiple failures.

In all honestly, I admire granny for her perseverance and determination to not give up despite multiple failed attempts to obtain her licence since at the end she had proven herself successful.