Heart-warming video of man feeding aunty at hospital steals hearts of many

WHAT better opportunity to remind everyone about our country’s lovely people who are not just honest but also helpful. What else can we say? More than you might believe, Malaysians care not only about their families, friends and neighbours but also others out there.

A recent TikTok video showed an Indian man tending to an elderly Malay aunty in bed next to his mother.

Additionally, he also assisted other patients who required assistance.

The headline of the post goes: “This Indian brother is feeding this Malay aunty rice with the same love and courtesy as he treated his mother next to her.”

The man appeared to help the aunty who sleeps in the bed next to his mother on a regular basis, which has touched the hearts of others who have been admitted there.

Besides this, the person who uploaded the video admitted how many times he attempted to take a video of the man feeding the aunty before finally succeeding this time.

In my opinion, this is what makes Malaysia attractive to many tourists, that is our caring nature and spirit of togetherness. Malaysia is worth travelling to because of its lovely people.

