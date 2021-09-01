Heartbreak for Ziyad as disqualification stands

HOPES for a second gold medal for Malaysia in the F20 men’s shot put were dashed this morning when a jury from the World Para Athletics decided to uphold the decision to disqualify Malaysia’s Ziyad Zolkefli’s result from yesterday’s competition.
Ziyad expressed his disappointment at the result in an Instagram post earlier this morning.
The 31-year-old father of two posted a simple message that read: “To all fellow Malaysians, I am sorry. Thank you for giving me your support.”
Messages have continued to come in from across social media in support of Ziyad, from both ordinary citizens as well as celebrities and politicians.
On Ziyad’s Instagram post, current Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin – who was the former Minister for Youth and Sports from 2013 to 2018 – wrote: “No need to apologise, [Ziyad]. It was an unfair decision. You are the best in the world. You are exceptional. Carry on.”
Ziyad’s results were invalidated following a protest by the Ukraine delegation at yesterday’s event. The Ukrainians had alleged that Ziyad, along with Australia’s Todd Hodgetts and Ecuador's Jordi Patricio Congo Villalba had violated the call room protocol by appearing late, and therefore should be classified as DNS (Did Not Start).
The 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medallist had finished the event in first place, after setting what would have been a new world record throw of 17.94m.
Following the disqualification, the delegations of Malaysia, Australia and Ecuador had lodged an appeal, which prompted the investigation by the jury.
In a report by Stadium Astro, it was said that the jury decided to uphold the disqualifications, stating that “there was no justifiable reason for the athletes’ failure to report to the Call Room on time”.
It is understood that Malaysia will be making official appeal to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the World Para Athletic (WPA) to reconsider the final decision, once the Tokyo Paralympic Games has ended.