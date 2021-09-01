Heartbreak for Ziyad as disqualification stands

HOPES for a second gold medal for Malaysia in the F20 men’s shot put were dashed this morning when a jury from the World Para Athletics decided to uphold the decision to disqualify Malaysia’s Ziyad Zolkefli’s result from yesterday’s competition.

Ziyad expressed his disappointment at the result in an Instagram post earlier this morning.

The 31-year-old father of two posted a simple message that read: “To all fellow Malaysians, I am sorry. Thank you for giving me your support.”

Messages have continued to come in from across social media in support of Ziyad, from both ordinary citizens as well as celebrities and politicians.

On Ziyad’s Instagram post, current Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin – who was the former Minister for Youth and Sports from 2013 to 2018 – wrote: “No need to apologise, [Ziyad]. It was an unfair decision. You are the best in the world. You are exceptional. Carry on.”