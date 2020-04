Who knew actor Henry Cavill is a geek? In an Easter message to his followers on Instagram, he posted an image of him painting a helmet of a Warhammer figurine.

Just like some of us, the lockdown inspired him to pick up his old hobby which is painting mini figurines. In the caption, he shared that it has been one of his lifelong hobbies and that he loved the lore in the game.

”Genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can’t hide from it now,” he wrote.