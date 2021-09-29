Here’s how you can play Squid Game without losing your life

Fans of the popular show Squid Game have the chance to play the actual games in the series now.

Fortunately for the rest of us, we don’t need wander around train stations, get slapped by Gong Yoo or lose our actual lives while playing the game. Creative people from all over the globe have recreated the deadly games in a Roblox mobile game app.

According to IGN SEA, there are many Squid Game Roblox knockoffs on the site ever since the Netflix series gained popularity.

In order to cut out all the noise, you can first start off with one of the many games listed in Roblox.