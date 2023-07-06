Here we go again! Driver fails to indicate on time, nearly causing accident

RECKLESS drivers, road rage, unnecessary accidents, this is everyday life on the roads in Malaysia. For most of us drivers, we have seen it all, and just learn to live with it, oftentimes uttering, “Hack, It’s just another accident”.

Talking about reckless drivers, a dashcam video captured a driver in the front car attempting a dangerous lane change, nearly causing an accident after the driver abruptly, without signalling on time, tried to change lanes but stopped after a motorcyclist shot through in the middle of the road.

The motorcyclist was caught off guard. The driver on the other hand, should have been aware and anticipated of motorcyclists ahead. A late signal did no good. What about the motorcyclist? Should he have slowed down or used the left lane instead of a middle lane?

The majority of netizens were of the opinion that the driver was at fault with many expressing anger towards the driver’s road attitude.

The post that was shared on Twitter @AkeemSharyzal has amassed 461,000 views since being uploaded.

Majority of Malaysians don’t tolerate reckless and irresponsible drivers such as the car in the video.

Road attitudes have been a major bane in the country that makes daily commuting a real pain!

As a road user myself, I admit that every single day, there will always be such drivers on the road. I’m not a saint on the road but I do use my indicator and signal whenever I intend to change lanes.

What is so difficult about indicating? Is it an inconvenience to the road user? Indicating and signalling right can avoid many from being involved in what I believe are unnecessary accidents.