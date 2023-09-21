HK actor surprised by Malaysia’s traffic jams during film production

RECENTLY, Hong Kong actor Louis Koo Tin-lok (古天樂) was spotted in Kuala Lumpur promoting his latest film “Behind The Shadows”, alongside other cast members.

During the press conference, the veteran actor spoke to the local media about one of the challenges while filming in Malaysia, and to no surprise, it was about the time-consuming traffic jams.

He had the opportunity to observe how nightmarish the traffic jams can get and did not expect such heavy traffic.

However, he took it in a good light, adding that this gave him the chance to get some rest while travelling back and forth during the film’s production.

“I could take three naps in the car and we’ve still not arrived at the destination yet,” he joked.

The ‘Death Notice’ actor also quipped how one could finish “a bowl of wonton noodles” and still had the time to return to one’s vehicle as traffic in KL had a tendency to come to a standstill, especially at certain hours of the day.

“The destination can be reached in 10 minutes at night, but it takes an hour during busy hours,” he added.

Traffic jams aside, the actor shared that he had a great time experiencing Malaysia’s mouthwatering variety of cuisines, the warmth of the people, and the splendour of the heritage buildings, which he added is a rare sight in Hong Kong.

“Behind The Shadows” is collaboration between Malaysian and Hong Kong film companies, Filmforce Studio and One Cool Film, comprising more than 100 Malaysian talents and crew members shot in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

The film has a star-studded cast featuring Hong Kong and Taiwanese actors such as two-time Golden Horse Best Supporting Actor Liu Kuan-Ting, Chrissie Chau, Renci Yeung, Raymond Wong and Eddie Cheung, together with Malaysian talents Yumi Wong, Auguste Kwan and YouTuber Phei Yong.