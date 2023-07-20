HK man violently assaulted by angry M’sian man for bringing dogs into Seremban kopitiam

RESTAURANTS everywhere have their own set of rules and some of them especially in Malaysia, prohibit bringing pets in the premises.
A local man recently got into hot water for assaulting a foreign national after seeing him bring his dogs into a kopitiam in Seremban.
In the security footage circulated on social media, it was shown that the Malaysian man, dressed in a white shirt, hit the Hong Kong national, clad in a light blue jacket and a yellow shirt, with a plastic chair.
The scuffle escalated to the point the Hong Kong native had tumbled to the ground and the local man proceeded to kick him and then drag him to another spot by his legs.
In the midst of being dragged, another man, dressed in a black shirt, came forward to stop the violent rampage but was stopped by another man while a small group of men in the kopitiam rushed over to break up the fight.
In the viral clip, the 51-year-old wife of the 61-year old Hong Kong national physically restrained her husband’s attacker with one arm while one of her dogs was nestled in the other arm.
A report by China Press shared that the Hong Kong national had sustained injuries on his hands and feet accompanied with bruises on his left hand, arm and toes.
The 49-year-old man was upset with the older couple bringing their pets into the kopitiam and initially wanted to take a picture of their wrongdoing and spread it onto social media but one thing led to another and a fight took place instead.
A police report was lodged and the attacker was arrested at his home on July 19 at around 10pm and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code (assault with a weapon).
Netizens were divided on the incident as a lot of them had agreed with the local man’s actions, commending him for taking action against the Hong Kong national for breaking the law while others said violence was unnecessary when dealing with the issue.