HK man violently assaulted by angry M’sian man for bringing dogs into Seremban kopitiam

RESTAURANTS everywhere have their own set of rules and some of them especially in Malaysia, prohibit bringing pets in the premises.

A local man recently got into hot water for assaulting a foreign national after seeing him bring his dogs into a kopitiam in Seremban.

In the security footage circulated on social media, it was shown that the Malaysian man, dressed in a white shirt, hit the Hong Kong national, clad in a light blue jacket and a yellow shirt, with a plastic chair.

The scuffle escalated to the point the Hong Kong native had tumbled to the ground and the local man proceeded to kick him and then drag him to another spot by his legs.

In the midst of being dragged, another man, dressed in a black shirt, came forward to stop the violent rampage but was stopped by another man while a small group of men in the kopitiam rushed over to break up the fight.