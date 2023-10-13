HK Michelin-star restaurant confirms they have no affliation to restaurant spotted in KL mall

THE Chairman, a well-known Cantonese restaurant in Hong Kong with one Michelin star, has recently clarified on social media that it does not currently operate a branch outside of Hong Kong.

This clarification was made in response to the usage of a sizable billboard at a brand-new upscale mall in Kuala Lumpur that bore The Chairman’s name and logo.

Moreover, The Chairman made it clear in the Instagram post that it has nothing to do with the restaurant at the mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The restaurant further declared that it has not granted permission to any individual or organisation, whether located in Hong Kong or elsewhere, to use any of its Chinese or English names, logos, or associated designs.

The well-known eatery, however, lacks the legal standing to contest the Kuala Lumpur mall’s use of its name and logo because trademark infringement laws are location-based.

Due to ‘mistaken identity’, social media users expressed they’re excitement earlier this week about Hong Kong’s The Chairman restaurant possibly opening in Kuala Lumpur.

In response to the confusion, the Malaysian restaurant’s operator, Chairman Group Malaysia issued a statement on their social media.

It read, “In light of recent confusion surrounding the Chairman Group Malaysia and The Chairman Company Limited of Hong Kong, we’d like to clarify that we have no affiliation with the Hong Kong restaurant.”

They also added, “On a positive note, we are excited to share that Mr Chan, one of the founders of Chairman Hong Kong and our advisor, will soon be introducing a new establishment in Malaysia, showcasing exciting innovations and locally-inspired dishes.”