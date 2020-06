After lying low for 14 months due to a kissing scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong, Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui made his comeback on ViuTV.

Hui appeared in the recording of the station’s Polygram 50th anniversary Chill Club and told viewers that he couldn’t sleep the night before because he was too excited.

“I asked myself whether I am ready (to make a comeback). My wife kept telling me if I wanted to return, I must be 100 per cent ready and positive and I must show I am confident,” he said.

In response to the scandal last year, his wife Sammi Cheng posted a statement on Instagram saying she forgave him. She acknowledged that it was an important lesson in their marriage.

Hui temporarily stopped all work and put in the work to mend their relationship.

When asked by the media, Hui revealed that he did not contact Wong after the scandal broke.

“It’s in the past. I hope everyone will give me time. I understand everyone needed time before accepting me but I have confidence I will do better. What’s past, let it be the past,” he said.