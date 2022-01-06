$!Hollywood stars boycott Golden Globes

The annual Golden Globes ceremony is going to be a little different this year.
The much-anticipated annual Golden Globes ceremony is in a tight spot this year - no broadcast partners or celebrities are willing to participate.
This came about after its diversity scandal last year. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the organisation behind the prestigious awards, was called out by the LA Times for not having a single Black member on the 87-person board that decided on the award recipients.
Notable boycotters include Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise, who returned three awards, as well as NBC, which decided to cancel broadcasting the gala this month. As the cherry on top, Netflix, too, cut its association with the event.
HFPA board members and past president at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2021. - Getty Images
Back in May, the HFPA added six Black members to the board of 100 decision makers, in a move that may have come too late to be of any use. The Golden Globes still saw refusal from big Hollywood names to attend the 2022 ceremony.
According to the Golden Globes website, the winners of the awards will be revealed on 9 Jan., 2022, from the Beverly Hilton at 6 p.m. PT., with no red carpet and press present this time round. It is still unclear if the event will be streamed.
The reform posted by the HFPA in Nov 2021 stated: “There are now people of colour involved in decision-making throughout the organisation - from major board decisions, to credentialing and selecting new members”.