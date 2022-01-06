$!Hollywood stars boycott Golden Globes

The annual Golden Globes ceremony is going to be a little different this year.

The much-anticipated annual Golden Globes ceremony is in a tight spot this year - no broadcast partners or celebrities are willing to participate.

This came about after its diversity scandal last year. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the organisation behind the prestigious awards, was called out by the LA Times for not having a single Black member on the 87-person board that decided on the award recipients.

Notable boycotters include Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise, who returned three awards, as well as NBC, which decided to cancel broadcasting the gala this month. As the cherry on top, Netflix, too, cut its association with the event.