Homeless man’s kindness to cats touches netizens

Recently, a 42-second video showing a selfless act of kindness by a poor man in feeding hungry stray cats went viral, and touched the hearts of many Malaysians.

Netizens praised the man for sharing what little food he had with the furry felines.

In the video the man, wearing torn and ragged black clothes, was seen sitting next to a drain outside of a house. The man recording the video (who appeared to be a dispatch rider) greeted him with: “Hello, Abang” and asking him what the was doing.

The other man replied that he was giving food to the cats.

The concerned dispatch rider then asked if he had eaten anything himself. The man then showed a red plastic bag containing a food packet and said that he had no appetite (“tak kuat makan”) and that he only needed to eat a little.

He then went on to describe the cats as his ‘adopted children’.

One netizen praised the man for caring for the cats and sharing his food despite being poor, while another said that he “respects the homeless more than the rich” and that we can learn about love and appreciation from the video.

Watch the heartwarming video here.