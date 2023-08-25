Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh spotted frying Char Kuey Teow in KL roadside

CHARMAINE Sheh, an actress from Hong Kong, recently travelled to Malaysia for the nearly two-month lengthy filming of a TV drama.

According to reports, Charmaine Sheh, who is also known as a durian connoisseur, has always had a particular affinity for Penang cuisine.

She was observed by the side of the road learning how to fry Char Kuey Teow from a hawker stall owner despite her hectic lifestyle and shooting schedule.

In the video, Charmaine was seen in front of the Char Kuey Teow cart wearing a white t-shirt and a pleated skirt looking as lively and friendly as ever.

Additionally, we can see her cooking the noodles and professionally adding soy sauce, all while following the stall owner’s instructions and paying close attention to him.

Even after giving up on trying to fry the noodles successfully after some time, the well-known star also graciously posed for a photo with the hawker stall owner.

Kudos to her and her team for letting her experience Malaysian culture as it was appealing to watch an outsider accept and cherish our own way of life.