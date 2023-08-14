Horrid ‘Kitchen room’ rented out in Ipoh for RM 250

AS everyone is aware, it can be difficult to find a perfect rental home, particularly given the inflation we are seeing right now. Even while looking for a home, it’s now very typical to not have everything, but how much is a person ready to overlook?

Facebook users were recently astounded by the living conditions in a picture posted by the room rental website RoomGrabs, which quickly went viral.

A bed and mattress were positioned in the picture directly at one end of what appeared to be a kitchen, and a porcelain kitchen top was awkwardly placed right next to the bed.

Regarding the building’s amenities, the only thing offered to the possible tenant was a wall fan; there were no chairs or a table for them to use either.

According to the listing on the RoomGrabs, this unusual room is available for rent at RM250 and is situated in Taman Song Choon in Ipoh.

Additionally, the listing stated that Lotus and convenience stores are nearby the property.

Naturally, internet users were perplexed to learn that this ‘kitchen room’ was actually being offered for rent and questioned the reasoning.

A lot of online users were having a blast, commenting things like it was a “perfect setup being able to brush their teeth and cook breakfast right as they woke up.”

It’s remarkable to keep in mind that this “kitchen room” has now found a tenant, according to Sin Chiew Daily.

Would you stay in this room for a mere RM 250?