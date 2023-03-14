Horse escapes after collision on Malaysian highway

RECENTLY, a horse managed to escape after the vehicle it was travelling in collided with a lorry on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT 2), surprising road users. Videos of the incident, which depict the horse wandering aimlessly on the road while the car carrying it lies in ruins, have since gone viral online.

According to a media reports, the horse was eventually domesticated and taken back by its owner.

According to the Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan, the incident began when a Ford pickup truck hauling the horse collided with a lorry.

He said the pickup truck involved was travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Terengganu with the horse.

“The horse was startled by the accident, which caused it to run erratically across the road. The two involved drivers did not sustain any major wounds, he said.

Since then, videos of the horse galloping along the highway have gone viral on social media, prompting internet users to discuss the occurrence.

While some users cracked jokes about the predicament, others praised the horse and expressed their hope that it was doing well.

“That’s a Ferrari, not a horse.”

Real horsepower, said one user. “Cars were too slow, thus the horse is going ahead first,“ added another.

Talk about an odd situation. Jokes aside, we are relieved to learn that neither the horse nor the drivers involved in the collision were hurt.