Hospital Playlist won’t return for Season 3

Since its debut, Hospital Playlist has enjoyed a run of 24 excellent episodes over two seasons but it has come to an end. The popular South Korean drama won’t be returning for Season 3, simply because the story has been wrapped up in a nice bow.

According to What’s On Netflix, the drama series has always been planned with only two seasons in mind and no more.

Both seasons of Hospital Playlist were a smash hit in ratings. The first season ranked tenth in the list of highest-rated cable dramas in South Korean history. The second season reached seventh on the same list.

Despite its popularity, viewers have complained that the second season was too bloated. In a report by SCMP, the second season clocked in at about 100 minutes per episode and closed with a two-hour finale that tested viewers’ patience.

Perhaps, the series ended at the right time after all.