A Facebook user Russell Cairns recently shared how dancing to BLACKPINK’s song helped his mother to exercise and rediscover her passion for dance.

Yvonne Cairns lives in New Zealand and did not get the chance to pursue her love for the performing arts. Also, her deafness comes with its own challenges.

When her loving son introduced her to BLACKPINK, she was blown away by the Kpop group and quickly became a huge fan.

“When I introduced Mum to BLACKPINK, she was blown away by how vibrant their performances are. She said their clothes and dances were so cool she wished she had them when she was younger,” Russell wrote in the Facebook post.

In response, he suggested that they should learn some BLACKPINK dance moves for fun together.

They started learning the choreography of BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls. She had so much fun dancing and learning the choreography with her son.