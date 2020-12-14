How Malaysians spent 2020 together on Twitter

During the long pandemic lockdown, Malaysians have taken to the internet to keep in touch with one another and also provide collective support as a nation. Malaysians have even returned to Twitter for a sense of connectivity, togetherness, and encouragement. People used Twitter to encourage others to stay safe, to uplift others in isolation, and even contributed to conversations and trends to keep going through 2020. Here are some of the popular tweets in Malaysia: Most Engaged Tweets in Malaysia 1. Upin and Ipin’s Fizi issues an apology

Fizi dah minta maaf 🙏

Upin dan Ipin pun dah maafkan 🥰 pic.twitter.com/yWOKJnpYNb — Les' Copaque (@lescopaque) June 2, 2020

Fizi, from the hit children’s show Upin and Ipin, said something offensive in the show. Broadcaster Les’ Copaque (@lescopaque) made a video of Fizi issuing a heartfelt apology, and shared it on Twitter. Fans of the show demonstrated their appreciation in various ways from sending messages of comfort, retweeting the apology video and liking the tweet. As a result, it became the most Retweeted and Liked Tweet of the year. 2. A note of appreciation to thoughtful leaders

So my lil sister wrote a letter for Dr Hisham and sent it to his office. Then today got a whatsapp message with this pic of the official surat, Dr Hisham punya reply to my lil sis. He is so humble and I respect him a lot with what his contributions for our country. pic.twitter.com/IfXMRNaIDH — iman (@imancullen_) April 17, 2020

Iman (@imancullen_)’s sister wrote a note of appreciation to Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and sent him friendship bracelet but what happened next was special. Dr Hisham gave the bracelet to his granddaughter and sent a lengthy reply to Iman’s sister. He thanked and encouraged her to stay strong. When Iman shared the correspondence on Twitter, the appreciation for Dr Hisham’s leadership was universal. 3. Getting news from the source

Sudah terang lagi bersuluh setiap hari Kementerian Kesihatan mengingatkan rakyat Malaysia untuk patuh kepada SOP untuk penjarakan selamat sekurang-kurangnya 1 meter, memakai pelitup separuh muka dan kerap cuci tangan. Sedih bila melihat keadaan begini tiada kawalan kendiri. — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) July 28, 2020

Malaysians are slowly getting aware of fake news circulating online and are getting wiser on how to find reliable information. Dr Hisham (@DGHisham) appears again here and Malaysians were interested in what he had to say, as well as getting the latest information regarding the situation in the country. Dr Hisham’s admonishment of Malaysians who did not follow official SOP was widely retweeted as Malaysians helped to spread his words to others. 4. The Prime Minister knows

Habis la PM tahu apa korang buat kat rumah pic.twitter.com/ImA5WR4XUO — 🌕 (@pzullicious) April 6, 2020

Even Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin knows what Malaysians do while they’re stuck at home. User @pzullicious captured a part of the PM’s speech and shared it on Twitter with the caption, ‘Habis la PM tahu apa korang buat kat rumah (Finish la, PM knows what we’re doing at home).’ 5. A sweet conversation between an uncle and nephew

bodolah member aku game budak ni 😭😭😭🤣👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/OPQeab2Ue8 — Kasyehhhh ➐ (@seketulakasah) February 26, 2020

A video clip posted by @seketulakasah warmed many hearts and helped Malaysians feel like things will be alright. The conversation between the uncle and the child was hilarious and helped some Malaysians laugh during this time. 6. The most quoted tweet of the year

Something that helped Malaysians pass the time became the most Quote Tweeted of the year. Malaysian artist @alizulfaqqar designed a simple GIF, intended as a GIF game. By playing and stopping the GIF, users will find out which first-place trophy they will win. This simple game was highly engaging among Twitter users in Malaysia and the artist created several more GIF fames, all of which ended among the most Quote Tweeted Tweets in Malaysia this year. 7. Most tweeted hashtags

It goes without saying, hashtags rule the internet these days. In Malaysian Twitter, the most popular hashtags used are #covid19 (and its variations), #dudukrumah, #kitajagakita, #7harimencintaiku2, #newprofilepic, #ajl34, #itsokaynottobeokay, #jomkita, #acnh and #spm2019. 8. Most tweeted about entertainers

Malaysians also turned to both local and international artists for entertainment. From local stars such as Neelofa and Yuna, celebrities such as Ariana Grande, T. Vijay from India, Gulf Kanawut and Win Metawin were sought out. 9. Most tweeted about Kpop groups

Malaysians are also huge Kpop fans and did not let the lack of Kpop concerts stop them from showing their love. Fans of BTS were able to live tweet online events like #bangbangmoon, as well as many US awards and talk show appearances. Another band EXO gave their fans multiple projects to enjoy while CARATs (fans of SEVENTEEN) discussed the band’s new music and their favourite parts of the group’s new feature-length documentary. 10. Most tweeted Sports accounts

Although many sports events were on pause, Malaysian sports fans took their passion online. Football continued to dominate attention in Malaysia with Manchester United @manutd, Liverpool @lfc and Chelsea #chelseafc being top favourites. Surprisingly, sports fans also turned to fan accounts Troll Football @trollfootball and Rex Chapman @rexchapman. These accounts provided a much-needed and a steady supply of jokes and memes, as well as older content to reminisce about. 11. Most tweeted emojis in Malaysia